 מאמא מיה: הרשת בוכה יחד עם איטליה 

הדמעות של בופון, התגובה של זלאטן והנתונים. כל הציוצים
We are Zweden pic.twitter.com/rDXzRImev4— Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2017
When you realise Italy, Netherlands USA and Chile don't get to the world cup but Panama do? #ITASWE #WCQ pic.twitter.com/onGE18hGR8— Jake Smith (@JakeSmi07598801) November 13, 2017
Wow!! Italy out of the World Cup in Russia. Sweden defended like their lives depended on it. Buffon a class act after the match. No crying. Just congratulated Swedes. Class. Legend. ???????? Well done ????????????— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) November 13, 2017
Sweden and Italy fans right now... pic.twitter.com/rqGvIUbLwB— SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 13, 2017
Italy, missing me? pic.twitter.com/pSMFTCVoso— Football Vines (@FootballVines) November 13, 2017
When you miss the World Cup but then Italy sits down next to you on the bench. pic.twitter.com/61pdUnFOxI— Will Parchman (@WillParchman) November 13, 2017
???? Sweden celebrate memorable World Cup qualification in style! (via @sebastianlaneby) pic.twitter.com/su8CFeDiGp— World Cup Times (@World_Cup_Times) November 13, 2017
כמעט משוכנע שאם ערן לוי היה משחק בנבחרת איטליה הם עוברים את שבדיה היום. #רגלשמאלהטובהבאירופה #ערןלוי— David Cohen (@davidcohen213) November 13, 2017
שבדיה עשתה איטליה לאיטלקים— efrat frid (@efratfrid) November 13, 2017
משבדיה עד שבדיה. רצף ההופעות של איטליה במונדיאלים נעצר על 14.— Dani Porath (@DaniPorath) November 13, 2017
הסדר המעודכן:
ברזיל - 21
גרמניה - 17
ארגנטינה - 12
ספרד - 11
In other news, Italy's #1 starting tomorrow is Gianluigi Donnarumma. pic.twitter.com/4wzFPOjXY2— Cutrogol (@rossoneroanto) November 13, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Italy miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958! pic.twitter.com/yECK7aRf4a— ?? (@WillzSport) November 13, 2017
No Italy, No Buffon in the World Cup 2018 #ItaliaSvezia pic.twitter.com/G4hZvKkuoR— Ramirez (@AmirBoulal) November 13, 2017
#Italy players on the floor. They can't believe it. Unfortunately it's true, they're not going to the World Cup #ItalySweden pic.twitter.com/tGIpOV9xld— Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) November 13, 2017
Italy miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958 pic.twitter.com/iht6QJA33r— luisa (@itsluisagibson) November 13, 2017
Where were you when Italy did not qualify for the World Cup? #WorldCup2018 #italia #ITASWE pic.twitter.com/w1LGS9QaeQ— Mena Mauro (@MenaMauro) November 13, 2017