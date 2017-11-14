 מאמא מיה: הרשת בוכה יחד עם איטליה 

When you realise Italy, Netherlands USA and Chile don't get to the world cup but Panama do? #ITASWE #WCQ pic.twitter.com/onGE18hGR8 — Jake Smith (@JakeSmi07598801) November 13, 2017

Wow!! Italy out of the World Cup in Russia. Sweden defended like their lives depended on it. Buffon a class act after the match. No crying. Just congratulated Swedes. Class. Legend. ???????? Well done ???????????? — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) November 13, 2017

Sweden and Italy fans right now... pic.twitter.com/rqGvIUbLwB — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 13, 2017

When you miss the World Cup but then Italy sits down next to you on the bench. pic.twitter.com/61pdUnFOxI — Will Parchman (@WillParchman) November 13, 2017

???? Sweden celebrate memorable World Cup qualification in style! (via @sebastianlaneby) pic.twitter.com/su8CFeDiGp — World Cup Times (@World_Cup_Times) November 13, 2017

כמעט משוכנע שאם ערן לוי היה משחק בנבחרת איטליה הם עוברים את שבדיה היום. #רגלשמאלהטובהבאירופה #ערןלוי — David Cohen (@davidcohen213) November 13, 2017

שבדיה עשתה איטליה לאיטלקים — efrat frid (@efratfrid) November 13, 2017

משבדיה עד שבדיה. רצף ההופעות של איטליה במונדיאלים נעצר על 14.



הסדר המעודכן:



ברזיל - 21

גרמניה - 17

ארגנטינה - 12

ספרד - 11 — Dani Porath (@DaniPorath) November 13, 2017

In other news, Italy's #1 starting tomorrow is Gianluigi Donnarumma. pic.twitter.com/4wzFPOjXY2 — Cutrogol (@rossoneroanto) November 13, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Italy miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958! pic.twitter.com/yECK7aRf4a — ?? (@WillzSport) November 13, 2017

No Italy, No Buffon in the World Cup 2018 #ItaliaSvezia pic.twitter.com/G4hZvKkuoR — Ramirez (@AmirBoulal) November 13, 2017

#Italy players on the floor. They can't believe it. Unfortunately it's true, they're not going to the World Cup #ItalySweden pic.twitter.com/tGIpOV9xld — Daniella Matar (@DaniellaMatar) November 13, 2017

Italy miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958 pic.twitter.com/iht6QJA33r — luisa (@itsluisagibson) November 13, 2017

לראשונה אחרי 60 שנים, נבחרת איטליה לא תשתתף במונדיאל לאחר שסיימה הערב (שני) ב-0:0 חלש ומאכזב מול שבדיה בבית והודחה מפלייאוף המונדיאל עם 1:0 בסיכום צמד המפגשים. בפעם האחרונה זה קרה רק ב-1958, אז גם ברשת עיקר התגובות היו הלם. קיבצנו את המיטב עבורכם: