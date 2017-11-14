 
 
 
בערוץ
 
 
מבזקי ספורט|כדורגל ישראלי|כדורגל עולמי|כדורסל|ענפים אחרים| עוד בערוץ
עוד בספורט 
מבזקי ספורט  כדורגל 
 
כדורסל  ענפים אחרים 
משחקי ספורט 
משחקי כדורגל  משחקי ספורט 
 
משחקי מירוצים 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
טעינה...
 
 
 
היירספריי
בריאן אדמס
מוסקיטרים
מיומנה וקרן פלס
 
 
ספורט 5 
מאמא מיה: הרשת בוכה יחד עם איטליה 
 

 מאמא מיה: הרשת בוכה יחד עם איטליה 

בלתי נתפס. איטליה לא תהיה במונדיאל (getty)
 בלתי נתפס. איטליה לא תהיה במונדיאל (getty)   
ספורט 5 |
עודכן 00:49 14/11/2017
 
מערכת אתר ערוץ הספורט

הדמעות של בופון, התגובה של זלאטן והנתונים. כל הציוצים

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
רעידת אדמה בכדורגל העולמי. לראשונה אחרי 60 שנים, נבחרת איטליה לא תשתתף במונדיאל לאחר שסיימה הערב (שני) ב-0:0 חלש ומאכזב מול שבדיה בבית והודחה מפלייאוף המונדיאל עם 1:0 בסיכום צמד המפגשים. בפעם האחרונה זה קרה רק ב-1958, אז גם ברשת עיקר התגובות היו הלם. קיבצנו את המיטב עבורכם:
 
 
 
 
כתבות נוספות מאתר SPORT5
 
 
 
 
 
 
תגובות
הוסף תגובה0 תגובות
הוספת תגובה
מאת
 
נושא
 
תוכן
 
בהוספת תגובה באתר האינטרנט www.nana10.co.il (להלן: "האתר") אני
מאשר/ת כי קראתי את כל האמור בהצהרה שתנאיה חלים על כל המשתמשים
המעונינים להוסיף תגובות ו/או הודעות מטעמם באתר, כי בעצם הוספת התגובה
ו/או ההודעה מטעמי באתר אני מסכים/ה לכל האמור בהצהרה הנ"ל וכי אין ולא
תהיה לי כל טענה ו/או דרישה ו/או תביעה כלפי חברת נענע 10 בע"מ ו/או כלפי
מי מטעמה בנוגע לכך.
שלח
 
 
 
תודה! תגובתך התקבלה.
התגובה תתפרסם בכפוף לתנאי האתר.
 
 
 
 
 
כל הזכויות שמורות 2011 © נענע 10 בע"מ
 
 
 
 
כל הזכויות שמורות © Nana10 בע"מ
Video powered by
 
 
 