 "לא נפלנו ממכבי. הם באו לעקוץ והצליחו" 

Not the result we wanted but we will keep working to come strong in the next game.I have seen people tagging me on a picture circulating on me intentionally stepping on a player to injure him.I'm never a player of such and I will never be such type of player.It was unintentional . People talk about me bin Nervous and so on.Listen,if bin Nervous is because I want to win every game then I will remain that way.Thank you to our fans for always pushing us.Focus is on the next game coming up.?????

